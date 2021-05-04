Hearts of Oak NCC PRO Kobby Jones rally supporters to give coach Samuel Boadu time

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Public Relations Officer for Hearts of Oak’s National Chapters Committee (NCC), Kobby Jones has rallied fans of the club to give head coach Samuel Boadu the time he needs to succeed.



This comes on the back of lashing out at the coach following the team’s defeat to Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League over the past weekend.



While some fans say coach Samuel Boadu is to be blamed, Koby Jones insists that the young gaffer must be given time to work.



“We need to give Samuel Boadu enough time to do his work. If the coach is not performing well we need to look beyond him and look at management decisions. Let’s concentrate and support the team,” the Hearts of Oak NCC PRO told Sikka FM in an interview.



The defeat to Dreams FC has set Hearts of Oak back in the quest to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title.



The team is keen on beating King Faisal next weekend to get back on track.







