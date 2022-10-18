Hearts of Oak NCC Chairman explains what led to clash between him and Vincent Odotei

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak NCC chairman Elvis Herman Hesse has narrated what led to the heated confrontation between him and Vincent Sowah Odotei.



The officials clashed at the Accra Sports Stadium following their elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.



Having suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the second round of games against ASR Bamako, the Ghana Premier League giants were hoping to overturn the scoreline.



However, Caleb Amankwah scored a late to end the game 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Despite the win, the reigning FA Cup champions have been eliminated after the two ties ended 3-1 in favor of the Malian side.



But at the VVIP area, the National Chapters Committee chairman of the club, Elvis Herman Hesse was seen confronting Board Member, Vincent Sowah Odotei in a video that has since gone viral.



Speaking to Happy FM monitored by footballghana.com the NCC chairman said



"What Odotei did yesterday clearly shows how they are managing the club. You see where he was sitting and where I was sitting he was exchanging words with a supporter. I was not part of it I haven’t provoke him he also hasn’t provoke me. He just had a problem with a supporter,"



"I only went into the middle and separated the two of them then push the supporter to the side. Then I told him Odotei allow the supporters to speak at this moment don’t try to stop them from talking. It is not good for you this is my sin, then he started attacking me saying NCC chairman and you are inciting supporters. I am only telling you don’t gag them allow them to speak their mind that’s how they are when things are not going well they will express it and go home this is my sin. He said me and Frank Nelson are destroying the club,"