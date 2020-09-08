Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Hearts of Oak MD Frederick Moore insists club will not force any player to stay

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frederick Moore

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frederick Moore has reiterated the club’s stance on allowing players who are not willing to play for them.



According to Mr. Moore, the club is only interested in working with players, who are committed to their course.



He was responding to reports that striker Kofi Kordzi wants to leave the club, having received a lucrative offer from Qatar.



The deal reportedly worth $200,000 has been rejected by the club, however, Kordzi is said to be forcing his way out of the club.



“If any player wants to go, we won't force them to stay in the club, Football is a team game and we have to find the best team possible to win not the best individual to win,” Frederick Moore said on Oyerepa FM.



He made similar comments when the club failed to extend the contract of Joseph Esso due to his huge demands.



The striker has now joined fellow Ghana Premier League club, Dreams FC.



Meanwhile, the Phobians have begun fresh contract talks with Robert Addo, Emmanuel Nettey, Benjamin Afutu and others.

