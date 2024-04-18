Hearts of Oak, Kotoko victims of their own internal issues – Vincent Sowah Odotei

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei believes the Phobians and their rivals, Asante Kotoko, are victims of their own internal issues.



He believes fans of the two clubs have too much information from insiders at the club and are using it to destroy their progress.



“I believe we’ve been victims of our own internal issues that have conveyed a sort of chaos to our stakeholders, who have taken advantage of it and more or less brought Hearts of Oak and Kotoko to their knees,” he told Citi TV.



With Hearts currently occupying the tenth position in the league standings after 26 games, Sowah-Odotei acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the club's on-field performance.



Kotoko ranks 11th in the league and have registered six losses in seven league games with its last game ending in a 2-0 loss to Dreams FC.