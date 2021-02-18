Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Hearts of Oak Equipment Officer resigns, bus driver set to follow

The woes of Accra Hearts of Oak seem to be deepening by the day as more of the club’s backroom staff continue to relinquish their duties.



The latest to add to the long list of resigned club officials is the club’s first team Equipment Officer, Alhassan Abdulrahman.



Mr Alhassan is said to have tendered in his resignation to management because his salary remuneration has not been satisfactory.



The officer who is said to have served the club for over two decades at the end of every month received an amount just a little bit over the national minimum wage for which he has sought to engage management but has proved futile.



The team’s bus driver, Julius Abloah is also reported to be on his way out of the club with his resignation said to be eminent.



Though reasons for his resignation have not become specific, it is reported that his resignation is in connection with the recent crisis in the club that has seen virtually all of its backroom staff resigning.



Over the past two weeks, several members of Accra Hearts of Oak’s staff including team managers have resigned with many citing interferences in their work as the cause.