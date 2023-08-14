Hearts of Oak Board Member Alhaji Akambi declares support for Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi, has declared support for Kurt Okraku over his re-election bid as GFA President.



Ahead of the GFA elections slated for Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the Radach Memorial Hotel in Tamale, Kurt Okraku will be seeking re-election for the second term, having won in 2019.



Kurt Okraku took over as President of the GFA in October 2019 from Kwesi Nyantakyi following the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' video which uncovered the rot in Ghana football.



The astute football administrator who filed his nomination on Friday, August 11, 2023, remains optimistic about retaining his seat.



Throwing his support for Okraku, Alhaji Akambi, who is also contesting for the GFA Exco slot, believes the former Dreams FC owner has performed incredibly despite the coronavirus c challenge. According to Akambi, continuity is what Ghana football needs to reach the highest level hence his support for Kurt Okraku to maintain the GFA Presidential seat for another four-year term.



“In fact, the president [Kurt Okraku] has done a lot for Ghana football within these four years, and I want to support him for continuity, there are a lot of things that he has done”, he said in an interview after Kurt filed his nomination at the GFA Secretariat.



“Personally, the Ghana Premier League becoming autonomous is my priority and I think with Kurt Okraku, he will lead us to be autonomous”, he added.



Alhaji Akambi continued, “Why am supporting him is that he has done a great job within the short term, four years is very short and he needs to be given another four years to complete whatever he wants to do. My name is Alhaji Akambi, board member of Hearts of Oak and I pledge my support for Kurt Okraku in the next GFA elections and I believe he will retain the seat.”



Kurt Okraku will face keen competition from George Afriyie who lost the battle to Okraku four years ago.



