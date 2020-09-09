Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak Board Chair Togbe Afede thrilled with StarLife Assurance partnership

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV

Accra Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV has said he is thrilled with the club’s partnership agreement with StarLife Assurance, assuring fans of more such as the club aims to dominate on the continent.



The Phobians have signed a partnership agreement with Star Assurance Company Limited as the club seeks to expand its horizons off the field.



By this deal, the club and its new partners will work hand-in-hand in the mutual benefits of both parties.



“I am particularly thrilled with this new development between our club and StarLife especially so as we have a common thread to be dominant and show our pre-eminence on our field of operation”, Togbe Afede said at the unveiling of the agreement on Tuesday.



The agreement came with a new team bus for the club. The 48-seater team bus replaces the infamous 'Phobia Bird'.



With the new Phobia Assure, Phobians can sign up to policies such as the Phobia Child Education Plan, Phobia WealthMaster Plan, Phobia Ultimate Protection Plan and the Phobia HomeCall Plan.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.