Sports News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Hearts of Oak @ 109: Board sends message of hope to fans as club celebrates birthday

Accra Hearts of Oak fans

The Board of Directors of Accra Hearts of Oak has sent a message of hope to the entire Phobian fraternity as the club celebrates its 109th birthday.



Today, November 11, 2020, marks 109 years since Accra Hearts of Oak was founded.



The Continental Club Masters celebrate their birthday today. While the club can look back on their historic feats in times past, it is telling also that the club is without a league title or major silver in the last ten years.



However, the Board through one of its members, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has sent a message to the fans that they will surely smile in the coming years.



"As we celebrate this day, we wish to thank all our cherished supporters both home and abroad, our sympathizers and those who have in diverse ways contributed to the great history, tradition, and the unique Phobia brand."



"As we thank all stakeholders and wish them a happy celebration, we wish to assure them that the club has never been in a better position to stride into the future with renewed excitement alone but also with all the confidence considering the modern foundations being laid," part of the statement read.



See the full statement below:





