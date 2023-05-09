Hearts of Lions pay courtesy call on Paramount Chief of Akpinu Traditional Area

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Newly-crowned champions of Division One League Zone 3, Heart of Lions on Monday, May 8, 2023, paid a courtesy call on Akpinifua Okpekpewuokpe Dagadu IX, the Paramount Chief of Akpinu Traditional Area in the Volta Region.



The team led by the CEO, Dr Randy Abbey was to officially present to him the title and also seek his blessings as they embark on a journey to partake in the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League.



The Pride of the Volta were on Sunday, May 8, 2023, officially crowned champions of their zone following their 2-0 victory over A5 Rences 2-0 at the Kpando Sports Stadium on Sunday to crown their feat.



With four games left to climax the season, Lions have amassed 62 points from 26 games, 22 adrift second-placed Koforidua-based Semper Fi, having lost two and drawn four games.



The return of Heart of Lions to top-flight football brings back memories of when they last participated in the 2015 season.



Lions will play as guests to Uncle T at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on matchday-27 at Prampram on Saturday.



The club has produced notable players for the national teams including Dominic Adiyiah, Gladson Awako, Sadat Bukari, John Boye, Jerry Akaminko, among others.



