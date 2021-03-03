Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts newboy Salifu Ibrahim pledges to give his best to the club

Hearts of Oak player, Salifu Ibrahim

New Hearts of Oak signing, Salifu Ibrahim has promised to give his best to help the club achieve success.



The former Eleven Wonders talisman joined the Rainbow club in the transfer window, signing a three year deal with the Ghanaian giants.



“It’s a privilege to serve Hearts. I thank the Club for reposing confidence in me. This is the best playing opportunity most players desire to have. I will contribute my quota to bring success to this team,” said the 20-year-old.



Ibrahim arrives as a marquee signing having bagged five Man of the Match awards in the ongoing campaign with Eleven Wonders.



The enterprising winger was on the radar of Medeama SC but opted to join the 19 time Ghana Premier League champions.



He is the first player to be signed in the Samuel Boadu era.



