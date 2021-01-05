Hearts midfielder Michelle Sarpong ruled out for two weeks after picking hamstring injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Michelle Sarpong has been ruled out of action for two weeks due to a hamstring injury, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.
This is another setback for the talented winger after putting up a series of impressive performances for the Phobians in the ongoing campaign.
The left-footed player last played for the club against King Faisal on matchday six at the Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park.
He scored a brace for the Phobians against Dreams FC in their 3-0 win in the Ghana Premier League.
Sarpong is currently responding to treatment hoping to make a quick recovery.
He will miss Accra Hearts of Oak games against Elmina Sharks and Eleven Wonders.
