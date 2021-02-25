Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts match winner against Liberty Isaac Mensah eyes victory against Kotoko on Sunday

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Isaac Mensah

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Isaac Mensah has immediately switched his attention to the big game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday after scoring the winner against Liberty in the matchday 16 encounter.



The young forward has been the Phobians main man in the last two games after climbing off the bench to score winning goals against Dwarfs and Liberty.



The Accra giants will face their fiercest rivals Asante Kotoko in the postponed matchday 13 fixture on Sunday.



"I was studying the game very well because it was a tough one for us," he said of the Liberty game. "So I will thank God for what he has done for me. It wasn't on my mind that I will come and score but It was by God's favour. I thank my coach, my fans and the teammates," he added.



Ahead of the Super two clash, the in-form forward has promised fans to expect three points from the players.



"We are very prepared for this coming Sunday's game, they should keep praying for us, It won't be easy but hopefully they should look forward to three points. We will do our best and take the three points," a confident Mensah said.