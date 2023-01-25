Hearts management to blame for rift between team and fanbase - Aziz Haruna

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak management member, Aziz Haruna Futah has blamed the current management for the gap that has been created between the fanbase and the team.



The low patronage of the Ghana Premier League in the current season has become a major concern for stakeholders, with some blaming the media for the low attendance at match venues.



Accra Hearts of Oak's home games are among the least-watched matches with the Phobians struggling to get four thousand people to visit the stadiums per average on matchdays.



Aziz Haruna has blamed the current management for the low attendance labeling them as incompetent.



“The problem of the club [Hearts of Oak] is the management and that’s the truth. So, I will encourage the NCC to do their job and forget about the management.



“This management of Hearts of Oak doesn’t like criticism. They don’t want the growth of the supporters’ group [NCC]."



“The NCC should understand that the current Hearts Board and management will never have a cordial relationship with the supporters,” he said as quoted by Myjoyonline.



Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak after matchday 14 are fourth on the league table, with only three points separating them from league leaders Aduana Stars FC.