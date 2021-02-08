Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: GNA

Hearts management, NCC warn football fans following stadium ban

Accra Hearts of Oak

The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak, its supporter's body, National Chapters Committee (NCC) has expressed displeasure at football fans after the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) asked them to play their home matches behind closed doors following a breach in COVID-19 protocols.



This development comes after Hearts were found guilty of breaching GFA COVID-19 protocols during a home match against regional rivals, Accra Great Olympics.



A statement signed by the club's Public Relations Officer, Mr. Kwame Opare Addo, revealed that they were gutted by the behaviour of some fans despite measures taken for the strict adherence of safety protocols.



"This was notwithstanding our conscious and continues public announcements prior to and during the match on the need to observe strictly these protocols. We had marked the seats at the stadium in order to keep supporters two seats away from each other.



"We hereby take the opportunity to remind all football fans that COVID-19 is real, and we must all strictly abide by the protocols so we can stop its spread to save human lives.



"Management is also hereby warning fans that it would not hesitate to hand over to the appropriate authorities any fan who does not respect or adhere to COVID-19 protocols with regards to social distancing and the wearing of face masks during future games,'' the statement said.



Hearts would kick start their ban when they play behind closed doors against Legon Cities in a match-day 13 at the Accra Sports Stadium later on Sunday.