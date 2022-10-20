Hearts legend narrates how he was allegedly slapped by Kotoko's Opoku Afriyie during a match

Sports News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Joseph Odoi has recounted a story of how he was verbally attacked by Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Afriyie during a Premier League match.



Joseph Odoi narrated that during a match between the two clubs at the Baba Yara Stadium, he marked Opoku Afriyie out of the game and that did not go down well with the forward.



He explained that he got under the skin of Opoku Afriyie who was left frustrated by the breaks put on him by Joseph Odoi.



Unable to win the football war, Opoku Afriyie resorted to physical abuse and allegedly landed a hot slap on the face of Joseph Odoi.



Odoi claims that his teammate Ofei Ansah who witnessed the ran after Opoku Afriyie in a bid to retaliate.



“During a league game, I was so tactful and diligent that I applied the brakes on Opoku Afriyie. I pocketed him and stopped him from scoring against Hearts of Oak. This left him angry and frustrated and he delivered a hot slap to my face and run away. However, Ofei Ansah wildly chased him to retaliate the slap,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube



Joe Odoi as he was fondly called said his performance in the 1983/1984 season saw him being crowned the best player at the SWAG Awards.



Odoi says that he also emerged the best player at Accra Hearts of Oak and enjoyed some great moments with the Phobians who won the Premier League title that season.







