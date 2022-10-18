Hearts have quality players but we need mentality change - David Ocloo

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo has stated that the Phobians have good players but the entire squad needs to change their mentality.



The MTN FA Cup holders beat ASR Bamako 1-0 on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium but that wasn’t enough to help them progress to the next round of the Caf Confederations Cup.



Caleb Amankwah scored for the Ghana Premier League side in the 89th minute.



Assistant coach David Ocloo reacting to complaints about Hearts lacking quality players rejected the claims.



“We have quality players we just need a mentality change the boys are good we just have to psych them. I did that changes because I need to attack more, see the way Inkoom and Rashid was attacking. But it is unfortunate that we could not play the ball more at the width there but that was what triggered that change because I want more attacking people," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"We played the 4-3-3 system initially, two wing strikers but the winger strikers were not getting close to Afriyie, the double number 10 we also played were also static that was what made Afriyie to be isolated there. To get Obeng closer to him and when Obeng got closer to him he was able to move and get the ball a lot,”