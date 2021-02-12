Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts has quality players but it's left with team work- Lee Addy

Former Black Stars defender, Lee Addy

Yet-to-be confirmed Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Lee Addy believes the Accra-based club has exceptional talents and quality players but the group is yet to play like a team.



Lee Addy has been training with the Phobians for some days now and could sign a deal with the club before the transfer window closes.



The former Black Stars defender played in the club's friendly against Hope for the Future in midweek and was impressed by the display of his teammates.



But the 30-year-old insists the team has a lot to do to play as a unit.



"I can say Hearts of Oak has individual talents, quality players, just that it left with teamwork. I have watched them play Olympics and performed but they need to play as a unit," Addy told Oyerepa FM.



He also disclosed that negotiations between him and Hearts of Oak are at advanced stages and could ink a deal soon.



"It's about 70%-80% that am joining Hearts of Oak. We have not concluded yet but with the discussions, it's imminent," he told Oyerepa FM.



"I have trained with them and even played a training match with them after which all present were happy with me," he added.