Hearts forward Ademola Kuti eager return to playing football

Ademola with Hearts CEO Togbe Afede

New Hearts of Oak signing Ademola Danjuma Kuti says he can't wait to return to playing football after the abrupt end of the Ghana Premier League due to COVID-19.



The Nigerian forward joined the Ghanaian giants in the second transfer window, but his debut had to be delayed following the suspension of the campaign and the subsequent cancellation of the season.



But with government easing restriction by allowing the youth national teams to start training, Ademola is hoping football comes back so he can rejoin the Phobians.



"It's not easy but we just need to manage, I have being at home for a while so it's not easy to stay out of Football and all like that," he told Oyerepa FM.



"I can't wait to come back to start the game now it's 3 months now.



"Once a while the coach(Nii Odoom) sends me a message checking on me and all, they (Hearts family) are nice people, always checking on me to find out how am doing and everything.



"Am training on my own here in Nigeria waiting for the boarders to be opened so I return."





