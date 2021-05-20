Hearts fans should also support financially and stop criticizing Togbe Afede - Fmr. Management member

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak management member, Frank Akuley, has told fans of the club to contribute financially to support the team and stop complaining about leadership.



According to him, the club can be attractive and compete for laurels if there is much support from the fans instead of the usual complaints and criticism about the Togbe Afede led Board and management team.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM, Akuley said the fans can also have a say in the club if they contribute to it.



“Do you always want him to run the club from his pocket? There are so many expenses in the club such as paying salaries of the administration, technical team, players, match day expenses, and many others.



“If we play games at home how many people troop to the stadium to support the team. If we appeal for funds how many people do contribute to the club? But we expect him to use his money to run the club.



“If you are a supporter you should be able to contribute to the team. Which company is in Ghana now that can be able to sponsor the club to make it attractive and financially viable”.



He added that if the current squad plays together for a while they can replicate the 64-battalion squad that dominated the Ghana league.



“If we are able to keep this team for the next two years we can get another 64-battalion squad. But in Ghana, if the season ends most of the players want to move out abroad.



The team currently lacks a striker but what is good is that every player can score in the team. If the players are able to stay for the next two years we are guaranteed another title-winning squad just like the 64-battalion”