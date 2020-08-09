Sports News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Hearts delegation in attendance at Benjamin Afutu’s late mother’s funeral

A delegation from Hearts of Oak at the funeral

A delegation from Hearts of Oak was in attendance at the funeral of the mother of their midfielder Benjamin Afutu on Saturday.



Chief Executive Officer of the club, Mr. Fredrick Moore led a delegation to pay their final respects to the player’s late mother, Madam Emelia Tetteh.



Madam Emelia Tetteh, 72, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Royal Hospital, Akweteyman in Accra after battling an ailment for some time.



The funeral service for the late Madam Emelia Tetteh took place at James Town, Ashaabi Heena, opposite the James Town Police Station, Accra.



She was buried at the Awudome cemetery for burial.



