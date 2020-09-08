Hearts defender William Dankyi wants to leave the club

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Left back William Dankyi has written to Accra Hearts of Oak SC that he wants to leave the club over lack of playing time.



The defender who joined the Phobians from Liberty Professionals in 2018 had a good start to his career with Accra Hearts of Oak, but lost his position following the arrival of Congolese defender Raddy Ovouka.



The former Ghana U-20 player could leave the club in the ongoing transfer window, with the Rainbow club looking at a potential loan deal for the player.



The 21-year old failed to make an appearances for the Accra Hearts of Oak SC in the 2019/20 season before the campaign was truncated by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Dankyi has a year left on his Hearts of Oak contract and could leavefor free next year.

