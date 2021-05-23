Hearts couldn’t string two passes together – Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Fosu

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Techiman Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei Fosu has suggested that he was left surprised that Hearts of Oak could not string more than two passes together during their matchday 26 clash at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Friday.



The Phobians pipped the Wonders thanks to a Kwadwo Obeng Junior 28th minute strike which Wonders weren’t able to recover from.



Fosu, who lavished praises on Hearts coach Samuel Boadu before the big kick off, has suggested he was left surprised by Hearts’ inability to string passes together.



“We beat them tactically. We all saw that they were just ballooning the balls. They did not pass. From first half to second half. I thought Hearts of Oak was a possessive team. The coach himself talked about possessive football but we never saw that from them,” he said in the post match interview.



Hearts’ victory has taken them to the summit of the table at least temporarily pending the outcome of Kotoko’s game with WAFA at the Len Clay Stadium.



