Hearts come from behind to draw with Dreams FC

Sports News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak rallied from two goals down to level the scores against Dreams Fc at the Accra Sports Stadium in their match day 8 clash.



The away side started the game on the front foot as David Van Dijk scored the opening goal for Dreams FC in the 14th minute of the game.



Hearts of Oak were awoken by the goal they conceded as Junior Kaaba won a free kick but Hearts wasted the foul.



The host Hearts of Oak had numerous goal-scoring opportunities to have levelled but could not make it count.



After recess, the away side Dreams FC added the second goal through David Van Dijk to make it 2-0 for Dreams FC.



Hearts of Oak mounted constant pressure on the Dreams FC defence and they finally buckled as Collins Boah scored an own goal in the 75th minute.



Benjamin Yorke scored a bullet of a shot from outside the penalty box in the 90th minute to make it 2-2.



In other results



Legon Cities 0-1 Bibiani Goldstars



King Faisal 2-1 Accra Lions



Samartex 1-0 Karela Utd



Medeama SC 1-0 Kotoku Royals



B. Chelsea 1-0 Olympics