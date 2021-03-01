Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: GNA

Hearts coach rues missed opportunities against Kotoko

Interim coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Nii Noi

Interim coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Nii Noi, has bemoaned the missed opportunities by his side in their goalless stalemate against Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash encounter played on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The top two Ghanaian giants locked horns in an outstanding match-day 14 encounter with both sides sharing the points at the end of the high-octane encounter.



Hearts during the clash missed a penalty in the second half with 'Super Sub' Isaac Mensah unable to deliver the winner as he did in their previous two matches.



Speaking at the post-match conference, Coach Nii Noi said they had a plan for the game which according to him was perfectly executed but couldn't get the final execution right.



"We came with a game plan although we kept it secret it worked to perfection but we couldn't get the final connection right. I have realized that the act of goal scoring is something that is learned or you have to be a talented goal scorer and am still learning as a coach and I hope I could change that," he said.



Team Captain Fatawu Mohammed added: "Congratulations to both teams it has been a good exercise and we targeted to get the three points but unfortunately, we didn't get it but we thank God for the draw."



Hearts finish off the first round with a clash against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium next week.