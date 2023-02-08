Hearts coach Slavko Matic confident of winning league title after RTU defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic has not given up on the possibility of winning the Premier League title despite the team’s 1-0 defeat to Real Tamale United on Sunday at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



The Serbian coach was handed his first away defeat of the season by the Tamale-based club on match day 16.



Hearts of Oak reject, Manaf Umar scored a potential goal of the season contender in the game as Real Tamale United continued with their impressive run at home.



RTU are unbeaten in their last nine home games in the betPawa Ghana Premier League.



Speaking after the game, Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic said his team will continue to fight for the league title in the on-going season.



“Of course [It’s not over yet]. A lot of games. About 18 games. We still have a chance. We must believe more. We must work harder”, he told StarTimes.



“The defeat is painful but we must continue. Tomorrow is another day. We need to prepare for the next match. This is football,” he said confidently after their defeat to Real Tamale United.



Hearts of Oak have only won one of their last five games and are now six points behind league leaders Aduana Stars.