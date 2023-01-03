Hearts coach Slavko Matic blames tactics for Bechem United loss

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic has attributed his first league defeat to Bechem United as a mistake on the part of his team.



Accra Hearts of Oak kicked off 2023 on the wrong foot as they lost by 2-1 to Bechem United in matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Speaking to StarTimes after the game, Slavko Matic disclosed that he made some tactical errors which Bechem United capitalized on.



“Nobody likes to lose but we gave it to our opponents, everything today. We know they have good transitions but we make tactical mistakes," Slavko Matic said.



"The young players also, they start to be nervous and today we lost three points very cheap," he added



Kofi Mantey scored as early in the 6th minute when he picked up a defence-splitting to put Bechem United in the lead as Richmond Ayi was unable to stop him.



Seven minutes later, Hafiz Konkoni doubled the lead for the Hunters when he smashed the ball into the waiting nets after the Hearts of Oak defence went to sleep.



In the dying embers of the game, Hearts of Oak managed to pull one back through defender Robert Addo Sowah but there was not enough time to restore parity as the referee ended proceedings shortly after.



The defeat was the first one for Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic since taking over the club. He went 6 matches without a defeat.



Hearts of Oak are currently fifth on the league standings and will face Tamale City on 8 January 2023.



JNA/MA