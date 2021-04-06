Hearts coach Samuel Boadu focused on improving squad, not on league title

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, says he is focused on improving the players in his squad and not winning the league title at the moment.



Boadu after joining Accra Hearts of Oak from Medeama has won two games in a row, with a 4-0 thumping against WAFA and a 2-0 win against Aduana Stars on Sunday since he took charge.



The two wins for the manager were at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“Tactically we have a lot of work to do. Now the players are coping with my systems and philosophy but I want to quickly adapt to it”, Boadu said at the post-match conference after the game.



“My philosophy is to play attacking football but Aduana Stars came with a different plan to stop us but we were able to beat them.”



“We are thinking of working on the technique and tactics of the players at the moment. The plan is to take it game by game and not concentrate on the league title now. The moment we are winning our matches things will change on the league title”, he added.



The Phobians are undefeated in the Ghana Premier League since February this year after losing to Medeama in Tarkwa under Kosta Papic. Hearts have gone six games without a defeat.



Hearts of Oak moved up to third place on the league table with 30 points after the win.



Great Olympics is on the summit of the league table with 33 points after matchday 18.



Hearts of Oak travel to Obuasi to face AshGold at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on matchday 19 and a win for the side could see them on top of the league table should Olympics drop points against Legon Cities and Karela United.