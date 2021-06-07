Hearts coach Samuel Boadu eyes win against Medeama after Great Olympics stalemate

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has set his sights on picking the three maximum points when they face Medeama next weekend.



Boadu, who joined the Phobians before the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League will face his former employers in matchday 29.



After guiding the Yellow and Mauve to beat Hearts in the first leg, Boadu remains confident of leading his current employers to victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.



"We are going into the game confidently and definitely we are going to win that match" he said after sharing spoils with Olympics.



Hearts of Oak are tied on 50 points with Asante Kotoko after the draw.



