Hearts coach Nii Odoom to assess Patrick Razak ahead of imminent move

Former Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak has been invited to train with the club by head coach Nii Odoom on Thursday as the Phobians begin their preparations ahead of the start of the new season in November.



The 2018 WAFU winner with the Black Stars B had a difficult spell in Guinea and is currently a free agent.



Happy Sports has gathered that Patrick Razark is interested in joining Hearts of Oak ahead of the new season.



Hearts coach Nii Odoom has requested the player to join the squad as they begin training on Thursday in order to assess him before making a decision.



Patrick Razak was one of the top performing players for the side before he left to Guinea.



Patrick Razak left Hearts of Oak in 2018 to join Guinean side AC Horoya FC in a big money move.

