Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Hearts coach Kosta Papic unhappy with stalemate against Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic has expressed displeasure about his side’s stalemate against Legon Cities in matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Royals scored the first goal of the game through Jonah Attuquaye after Abdul Umar Manaf had missed a penalty for the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium.



But Kwadwo Obeng Junior late strike ensured Hearts of Oak avoided a third defeat in a row against Legon Cities.



Asked if he sees the 1-1 draw as a fair results, he said, “Not at all, about three matches we not scoring the goals. This is the first match we scored even the penalty is not good enough chance for us to score”



“But I don’t know some kind of crisis which we try to work but we have about two weeks now I think we manage and coming better for our next matches” he said.