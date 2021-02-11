Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Hearts coach Kosta Papic reacts to Asare Bediako’s resignation

Coach Asare Bediako

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic has admitted that the exit of assistant coach Asare Bediako will have some effect on the club.



The former Berekum Chelsea gaffer resigned from his position on Tuesday, February 7, sighting reasons that were beyond his control.



Papic reacting to his departure said that though the team will announce a new replacement very soon, he still believes that his exit will affect the club.



“It is going to affect the team somehow but we will find a replacement. We going to miss him and I wish him all the best in his future career.



“Football is like that, today he is assistant, and tomorrow is somebody. It is his choice and I cannot stop that one and he is done what is good for him,” he said.