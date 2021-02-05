Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Hearts coach Kosta Papic frustrated by inconsistent performance of players

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic has been left frustrated following his side’s recent loss to Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday.



The 1-0 loss at the Akoon Park becomes the second successive defeat the Serbian trainer has suffered since his return to the club.



Hearts slipped to a 2-0 loss against Great Olympics in matchday 11 and succumbed to a Justice Blay second-half free-kick at the matchday 12 game in Tarkwa.



After the game Papic has been left baffled by the inconsistency of his side.



“Definitely, something is wrong somewhere, From midfielders strikers, defenders today. I don’t know. The last match, two matches behave like this and play like this, really really something is missing. We have to look at ourselves in a mirror and have a talk and see whether to find a solution,” he said during the post-match interview.



Hearts have dropped to 10th place on the table after losing the two games on a row.



