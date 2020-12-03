Sports News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Hearts can win the GPL under Papic – Amankwah Mireku

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwah Mireku

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwah Mireku has expressed optimism that the Ghanaian giant will win the Ghana Premier League this season under new Serbian coach, Kosta Papic.



He stated that, despite the poor start that has seen Hearts lying bottom on the league standings with just one point, the Phobians have what it takes to be the league champions for the first time since 2009.



“The beginning determines the end but it is not always the case. You may have a bad beginning but it can end well. It is possible the Ghanaian giant can win the league. It is all about determination from the players and everything is possible. The draw and the loss for the start do not deter me from saying Hearts cannot win the league,” he indicated in an interview with Class Sports in Accra.



Meanwhile, Mr. Mireku is confident that Kosta Papic will do well as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.



The 60-year-old comes in for his second stint with Accra Hearts of Oak following Edward Nii Odoom's “unimpressive” form in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



His first assignment will be against league leaders Karela United on matchday four in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League in Accra on Friday, December, 4.



He will be assisted by Asare Bediako, who was appointed assistant coach in November.

