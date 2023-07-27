Hearts announce transfer of Konadu Yiadom to Ukrainian side Kryvbas FC

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak, have announced the transfer of defender Konadu Yiadom to Ukrainian club Kryvbas Football Club.



This announcement was made on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on the club's official Twitter account, along with a brief statement.



The record Ghana FA Cup champions did not provide details of the transfer.



Hearts of Oak's statement said, "Konadu Yiadom has been transferred to Kryvbas Football Club in Ukraine."



The Rainbow club added, "Let's wish him all the best, Phobians."



Konadu Yiadom joined Hearts of Oak from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) at the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



The 23-year-old former WAFA captain featured in 18 league games, scoring one goal in those matches.



He also scored the only goal in Hearts of Oak's 1-0 win over AS Real de Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round.



Despite these performances, Yiadom's displays have come under scrutiny for not showing the strong and towering performances he displayed at WAFA.



