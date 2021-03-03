Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts Pobiman project to be completed by the middle of 2021 - Togbe Afede XIV

Hearts of Oak Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV has disclosed that ongoing works at the club's new facility will be completed by the middle of this year.



The first phase of the project was carried out by local contractors and completed within three months.



Turkish Construction firm is currently working on the second phase of the project which is expected to completed per the date given by the Board Chairman.



The project is behind schedule from the initial completion date given by the club last year by the former Chief Executive Officer Frederick Moore.



The Pobiman project had slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic according to sources.



Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the club’s new head coach Samuel Boadu, Togbe Afede XIV disclosed that the Pobiman project is expected to be ready for use by the middle of the year.



“Many of you are aware of what is going on at Pobiman, which we expect to be completed by the middle of this year.” He said.



“It will be a place where we will be producing top talents not only for Hearts but for the nation.” He concluded.



The Ultra Modern Training Complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.



