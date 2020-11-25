Sports News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Hearts’ Patrick Razak commends teammates for performance against Ashgold

Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak

Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak, has praised his teammates for their performance against Ashgold in week two of the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians went ahead twice but could not maintain the lead as Ashgold equalized on both occasions through veteran striker, Hans Kwoffie.



Razak was excellent in the game, playing crucial roles in the two goals bagged by Hearts on the day.



The second of Hearts’ two goals was down to Razak’s creativity as he sprinted down the right and sent a cross that was neatly finished by striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



His performance earned him the Man of the Match award, though many pundits believe Ashgold’s Yaw Annor deserved the accolade.



Speaking after the game, Patrick Razak commended his teammates for the display. He said that it is their first game of the season and that the performance will get better in the next games.



“It's the team first before the individual, so with my colleagues, I think we are going to gather ourselves and put up a good performance this season for Accra Hearts of Oak. We will try and work on our performance and our team shaping and I think we will come strongly”, he said.





“I will say I’m impressed because our ambition is for the team to win. And I think everybody has given his best, but so far as we did not get a win, we’ll say our performance was not encouraging,” he added.



His coach, Edward Nii Odoom bemoaned the team’s struggle to convert the chances they created.



He lamented that they could have wrapped up the game in the first half if they had taken their chances.



Edward Odoom added that they are going to work on their finishing and asked the fans to expect more goals from his team.



"I think am disappointed about the results of the game. This is one game, we could have killed the game as early as in the first half. We created all the chances but we couldn't finish up well and in the dying minutes of the game my boys lost a bit of concentration and our opponents equalized. It's a painful draw”, Odoom bemoaned.

