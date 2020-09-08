Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Hearts MD Frederick Moore wants Kofi Kordzi to stay amid US$ 200,000 link to Al-Sailiya

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Fredrick Moore has revealed that the club is hoping to keep striker Kofi Kordzi after interest from Qatari top-flight side Al-Sailiya.



The striker is reportedly on the radar of Al Sailiya, who is set to pay US$ 200,000 for the bulky forward.



"Hearts board want the striker to stay,we will do our best but if he wants to go,we will allow him," he told Oyerepa FM.



'The proposal didn't quote any figure but in negotiating with them that was where the $200,000 came in," Mr.Moore added.



He also reveals the Phobians are in talks with the striker to extend his stay.



"We have met the player to extend his contract and this was when this proposal came in," he said.



"We will do what is best for the club and the player as well."



The Phobians have already rejected three offers from the Doha-based outfit who are coached by ex-Tunisia defender Sami Trabelsi.



Kordzi has come on in leaps and bounds since joining the former African champions on a three-year deal in 2019 from Royal FC.



During the suspended 2019/20 season, the burly striker had scored six goals in 14 league matches.

