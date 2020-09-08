Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts MD Frederick Moore breaks silence on Randy Ovouka's transfer move

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Randy Ovouka

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Mr. Frederick Moore has opened up on rumours surrounding defender Randy Ovouka as it has been reported that he is on his way out of the club.



Mr. Frederick Moore explained that the player is set to stay at the club despite receiving an offer from a Portuguese club for his services.



The Portuguese club wants Ovouka on a loan deal for free which Accra Hearts of Oak has rejected, according to Frederick Moore.



"The only letter we received on Raddy Ovouka was from an agent who wanted to take him to a third division club in Portugal. But they don't want to pay any money, they want us to give to them on loan, he told Oyerepa FM.



He furthered that the player must stay to attract a better deal from clubs in his second season.



"In my view, after a second year could probably attract better offers better clubs for himself."



"It's not the first who person who goes that becomes successful, the club you go to , the country you go to should be dependent on your style of play to bring the best out of you. If you go to the wrong country that does not suit your style of play you will not be successful," he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.