Hearts, Kotoko to stop paying enticement fees - Report

Media reports suggest that Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC, have scrubbed the enticement fees they pay to newcomers or players who extend their contract.



The two big clubs, according to the reports, will use the enticement fee to restructure the salaries of the players who leave the shores of Ghana in the name of "meager monthly salary".



Before the decision to scrub off the enticement fee, a player can be paid GH¢30,000 and GH¢1500 as a monthly salary.



But according to sports journalist, Opoku-Afriyie Richmond who filed the report as a guest on Kumasi based Pure FM, such a player who was given GH¢30,000 and GH¢1500 as a monthly salary will now earn close to GH¢4000 as a monthly salary to reduce the perception that players in the league are not paid well.

