Hearts, Kotoko end winless run in week five

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak ended their winless run in the ongoing Ghana Premier League on match day five respectively.



The Porcupine Warriors defeated Legon Cities by a lone goal on Friday whilst Hearts of Oak led by Kosta Papic produced an impressive performance against Dreams FC.



Osman Ibrahim scored Kotoko’s goal in their game against Legon Cities which handed the Kumasi-based side all three points.



Kwadwo Obeng Junior, and a brace from Mitchelle Sarpong ensured Hearts of Oak a chance to revive their league ambitions with their first win of the season.



Medeama SC after a disappointing start to the season also recorded their first win of the campaign against Ebusua Dwarfs on Saturday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Substitute Isaac Agyenim Boateng’s second half header secured the win for the away side in this fixture.



The defeat is the first for Dwarfs at home this season.



This is the third successive defeats suffered by Dwatfs at home against the Mauve and Yellows. They lost to the Tarkwa-based 2-0 at that same venue.



Bechem United defied the odds to beat Inter Allies FC 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



The victory was Bechem’s first over Allies away from home, having managed only a point from their previous five travels to Allies.



Captain Salifu Moro opened the scoring for the visitors from the spot just six minutes after recess before Inter Allies pulled parity few minutes later through defender Paul Abanga who also scored from spot.



Striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni recorded his second goal of the campaign, scoring the winner just seven minutes from time, stretching Bechem’s unbeaten run to four matches.



Week five results



Asante Kotoko 1-0 Legon Cities



Ebusua Dwarfs 0-1 Medeama



Inter Allies 1-2 Bechem United



WAFA 2-0 Berekum Chelsea



Aduana Stars 1-1 Eleven Wonders



Karela 2-0 King Faisal



AshantiGold 4-2 Elmina Sharks



Liberty 2-0 Great Olympics



Hearts 3-0 Dreams

