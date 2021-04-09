Hearts, Kotoko chase top spot in Week 19

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: GNA

The battle for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title is getting fascinating week after week especially with some surprising results at the start of the second round.



League leaders Accra Great Olympics would face resurgent Legon Cities side at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Wonder Club have been ruthless when they have played at the Accra Sports Stadium this season having lost once out of 12 matches beating both Asante Kotoko and Hearts in the process.



Legon Cities is currently on a five-match unbeaten home run and will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 away defeat against Berekum Chelsea.



It has been a good week for Asante Kotoko especially after their 4-0 thumping of Bechem United which saw them move into the third position on the league log two points adrift leaders Great Olympics.



Asante Kotoko would now Berekum Chelsea at their newly adopted home grounds Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak face a stern challenge when they play AshantiGold who secured a crucial point away at Karela.



Karela United have occupied the top spot for the most part of the season would travel to Dawu to face bottom-placed Inter Allies.



It is a 'must win' for the Tampico' Boys in a quest to rescue their relegation woes as they are winless in three matches.



Liberty Professional who are winless in five matches will fancy their chances against Elmina Sharks who are yet to record an away win all season.



Below are the full fixtures for the week:



Cape Coast: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Eleven Wonders (Friday)



Sogakope: Liberty Professionals vs Elmina Sharks (Saturday)



Obuasi: Ashantigold vs Hearts (Saturday)



Obuasi: Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea (Sunday)



Accra: Legon Cities vs Great Olympics (Sunday)



Dawu: Inter Allies vs Karela (Sunday)



Tarkwa: Medeama vs Dreams (Sunday)



Dormaa: Aduana vs King Faisal (Sunday)



Sokagope: WAFA vs Bechem United (Sunday)