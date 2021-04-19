Hearts Coach elated with the steady development of the team

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: GNA

Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has expressed his delight towards the steady development of his side as he aspires to make them a top playing side once again.



Afriyie Barnieh’s first-half strike for the Phobians was enough for them to edge Inter Allies 1-0 as they moved third on the league table just to two points adrift of rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko who are top with 35 points.



Speaking in the post-match interview, Coach Boadu downplayed the title-winning prospect of his side insisting that he is focused on the development of the team.



“My focus is not on the league title but the development of the team. We are taking it match after match with the aim of securing three points which in the long run would determine our position on the league table.



“I am delighted with the performance of his team so far and it won’t be easy making them play like a top side but gradually we would get to that level as they adapt to my philosophy and I’m calling on fans to support the club in all endeavours,’’ he said.



When asked about how important their win against Inter Allies was, Coach Boadu said: “it is a very great win for us because we lost to them in the first round and we decided not to lose again. We came for revenge and fortunately for us we got the goal to secure the three maximum points.”



Giving an update on Raddy Ovouka's injury, Boadu revealed that the Congolese International returned with an injury from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and had to manage the situation so that they don’t lose him for long.



Hearts would face off against Karela United in their week 21 fixture come Sunday.