Sports News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Hearts Coach Nii Noi heaps praises on players after beating Dwarfs

Accra Hearts of Oak

Interim coach of Accra Hearts Of Oak Samuel Nii Noi has credited his players for their 3-2 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs in their Matchday 15 encounter.



The Phobians exhibited some resiliency by fighting back to clinch a win in the dying embers of the game after throwing away their 2-0 lead.



Substitute Isaac Mensah responded swiftly to a challenge when he came in to replace phenomenal Patrick Razak.



His 92nd-minute strike turned to be a respite for both goalkeeper Richard Attah and Larry Sumaila, whose blunders caused the Phobians to lose the lead.



Speaking after the March Nii Noi shifted the congratulatory remarks to his players for their fighting spirit.



" It's not me, it's the players," he said in response to journalist Eli Kondoh's congratulatory message.



"I only added something small to their play.



Before the match, I told you I expect something positive and we've got it."



Two goals from Striker Victor Aidoo- both created by tricky Patrick Razak- gave the Phobians a 2-0 lead in the early minutes of the first half, which they dominated.



But Dwarfs pulled a consolation on the 44th minutes as Richard Attah failed to stop a low shot from More Sumaila.



The goal made it promising for Dwarfs as the first half ended 2-1 in favour of the Phobians.



Trailing by a goal Dwarfs returned in the second half pushing more men forward and playing better than the hosts.



But it was a double blunder from right-back Larry Sumaila that crushed the lead for the Phobians.



He gave away the ball easily and in his bid to correct the error, he ended up committing even more of it with a late tackle that resulted in a penalty.



Captain of Dwarf Dennis Akorsah made no mistake by converting it nicely to bring the Cape Coast side back on level pegging on the 77th minute.



With few minutes to the closure of the game, Isaac Mensah was introduced, replacing Razak, who arguably was Hearts' best player on the field.



And his response to his introduction was too good for a three-point for the Phobian.



His strike from a rebound was too slippery enough for Dwarf Goalkeeper Abdul Razak to contend with.



The win against Dwarfs gives Hearts of Oak 20 points from 14 games.



