Heart of Lions set to give fans special coronation on May 7

Source: footballghana.com

Heart of Lions PRO Eric Eli has revealed that the coronation ceremony on Sunday will be dedicated to the club's supporters for their impressive backing during their campaign to return to the top flight.



The Coronation ceremony for Heart of Lions will take place at Kpando Park where they will play A5 Rences FC on Sunday, May 7, 2023.



Heart of Lions sealed promotion on Saturday with six matches to end the 2022/23 season after close contenders Vision FC lost 2-0 to Attram De Visser while Semper FI fell 2-0 to Na God FC.



Heart of Lions have won 19, drawn two, and lost four of their 25 League matches, topping the Zone Three table with 59 points.



"Sunday is our coronation match and we are very happy that we have been able to gain promotion back into the league. The fans has been with us ever since we got relegated from the Premier League in 2015 season," he said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"This is the time to pay back the fans what they actually lost in supporting the club through all this turbulence in the lower division. Sunday immediately after the coronation is done we will have a mini jamboree for the fans to celebrate them for the loyalty they have paid to the club."



"We are the only club from the Volta Region in the Premier League and we have a lot of followers that look up to us so it is also time for the club to also appreciate them for all that they have done for us this year."