Heart of Lions coach Salifu Fatawu praises players after away draw with RTU

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach for newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, Kpando Heart of Lions, Salifu Fatawu says he is satisfied with his team’s draw against Real Tamale United (RTU).



In a Round 3 encounter of the league season played on Sunday, Heart of Lions picked a point away from home.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Salifu Fatau said he could not be disappointed with the result due to the impressive displays of his players.



“Ever since we started the league we have played so well in all our games. I was not surprised to see the performance of my boys today.



"It's just that we scored and made some mistakes around the goal area and the opponent also took advantage and scored and shared the points with us. I must say that tactically I’m not disappointed in my boys,” the Heart of Lions coach said.



Coach Salifu Fatawu continued, “I’m sure we will keep it up and definitely there are more wins for us in the Ghana Premier League going forward.”



Up next for Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League, the team will host Bofoakwa Tano in the next round.