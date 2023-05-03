Heart of Lions President Randy Abbey promises improvement before next season

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Heart of Lions president, Randy Abbey, has expressed his optimism for the club's future after securing promotion to the Ghana Premier League.



Abbey noted that the team will undergo massive improvements before the next season, despite already operating like a Premier League team.



"First of all, if you talk about the team, Lions has been properly run and operates like a Premier League team. If you speak with people in the Division, they will tell you but it does not mean we will not improve before the Premier League," Abbey said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.



Hearts of Lions have been absent from the top division for the past eight years, and the team's return has ignited excitement among fans and officials alike, especially in the Volta Region where they are based.



The region has been deprived of top-flight football for too long, according to Abbey.



Furthermore, the team has maintained a 19-point lead in the Division One League Zone III with a series of impressive victories, including their latest 4-2 triumph over Golden Kick on Monday.