'Heart of Lions President Randy Abbey never influenced officiating,' says Coach Fatawu Salifu

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu has come out in defense of the club's president, Dr. Randy Abbey, against claims of influencing officiating to favor the Lions.



The accusations arose after the club's recent qualification to the Ghana Premier League.



Heart of Lions were declared champions on Sunday with five matches to spare after their competitors Vision FC and Koforidua Semper Fi dropped points on Saturday and Sunday respectively.



Despite allegations of favorable officiating due to the club president's position in the executive council of the Ghana Football Association, Salifu stated emphatically that Dr. Abbey never interfered with the team's performance or channeled his finances to influence officiating.



"Dr. Randy Abbey doesn't interfere with my job. He has made it known that he will never pay players and coaches and go on to pay a referee. I think the guys did well and we are champions because we prepared well. It has nothing to do with favorable officiating," said Salifu on Asempa FM.



Accra Lions' return to the topflight will end an eight-year spell in the lower tier after getting relegated at the end of the 2014/2015 season.