Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Health is important but we need our economic lives back – Dreams FC dep coach

Assistant head coach of Dreams FC, Winfred Dormon

Assistant head coach of Dreams FC, Winfred Dormon, has appealed to the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to find a way for football to return.



His comment follows the government’s restrictions on contact sports as football fans eagerly anticipate the lifting of the ban on sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.



In a conversation with Class Sports, Coach Dormon was confident that the COVID-19 precautionary measures will be strictly observed when football returns in Ghana.



“I believe that we should find a way to live through this pandemic because it is here with us. Should we stop football, should we stop our lives because of a virus?” he questioned.



According to Coach Dormon, if the government listens to “football people”, represented by the GFA, they will “definitely find a way.”



“Our health is very important, don’t get me wrong, but we also need our economic lives back,” Coach Dormon stated.



He believes that the GFA will put the necessary steps in place before the start of the league.



The 2019/20 football season was initially halted in March due to outbreak of the coronavirus and was permanently cancelled in June.



Nonetheless, Ghana's new football season is expected to start in October subject to approval from the government.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.