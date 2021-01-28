Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

'He will be a role model for our young players' - Hammarby IF Director on David Accam’s signing

Ghana international David Accam

Jesper Jansson, the Director of football at Hammarby IF has said that new signing David Accam will be a good role model for the young players at the club.



The Swedish side today completed the loan signing of the Ghana striker from American Major League Soccer side, Nashville SC.



Sharing his thoughts on the latest acquisition of Hammarby IF, club director of football Jesper Jansson said David Accam is a quality player who will strengthen the team in many ways.



“I know David very well both as a player and as a person, and if we can lift him to the level he has in him, we get a quality player who will contribute a lot both on the field and in the group,” he said as quoted on the club’s website.



According to Jesper Jansson, David Accam will also use his experience to help other young African players at the club.



“We believe that he can add another dimension to our offensive game, and we are convinced that he will make a strong role model, especially for our younger African players. With the advantageous agreement structure, we have plenty of time to get David in shape, and also to evaluate the future option during the spring,” the Hammarby IF director of football added.