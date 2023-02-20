You are here: HomeSports2023 02 20Article 1717583

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

He went on business class, but returned on cargo - Ghanaians 'cry' as Atsu arrives home

The late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu play videoThe late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

There was mass mourning on various social media platforms as Ghanaians and football fans all over the world watched the live telecast of the arrival of Christian Atsu's remains at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu was declared dead on February 18 after a 12-day search after he was trapped in the February 6, 2023 earthquake.

The player was retrieved from the site of the apartment where he lived and was flown to Istanbul where it stayed overnight before an arrangement was made for the remains to be airlifted to Ghana accompanied by some close family members.

The remains was received by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, members of the football community, and family members of the deceased who are in Ghana.

Speeches were subsequently delivered by the head of the Tswasam family, the GFA's Secretary General, Prosper Harrison-Addo, and the Vice President.

The phrase that death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it became part of people's social media posts as they mourn the death of Christian Atsu, who led Ghana to the 2015 AFCON final and was crowned as the player of the tournament.

Others also said that death teaches the living to be humble because Atsu might have traveled to Turkey in a first-class plane as most rich footballers do but he was returned home in the cargo department of a plane.

Check out some of the reactions below: