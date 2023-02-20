He went on business class, but returned on cargo - Ghanaians 'cry' as Atsu arrives home

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was mass mourning on various social media platforms as Ghanaians and football fans all over the world watched the live telecast of the arrival of Christian Atsu's remains at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



Former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu was declared dead on February 18 after a 12-day search after he was trapped in the February 6, 2023 earthquake.



The player was retrieved from the site of the apartment where he lived and was flown to Istanbul where it stayed overnight before an arrangement was made for the remains to be airlifted to Ghana accompanied by some close family members.



The remains was received by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, members of the football community, and family members of the deceased who are in Ghana.



Speeches were subsequently delivered by the head of the Tswasam family, the GFA's Secretary General, Prosper Harrison-Addo, and the Vice President.



The phrase that death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it became part of people's social media posts as they mourn the death of Christian Atsu, who led Ghana to the 2015 AFCON final and was crowned as the player of the tournament.



Others also said that death teaches the living to be humble because Atsu might have traveled to Turkey in a first-class plane as most rich footballers do but he was returned home in the cargo department of a plane.



Check out some of the reactions below:





We lost one of the good ones! Could have been any of us. Let’s pray a day comes when our government can fly a qualified crew to go rescue our own! #ripchristianatsu! May God comfort the family and the entire country. #trueblackstar #madeinghana #oneofus #sad ???? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/elRzsRFt4D — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) February 18, 2023

This was not the news we were expecting bro but God knows best.



My condolences to the widow and family of our brother Christian Atsu.



May he find rest. We will miss you ❤️????????#RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/VJYPGWapzy — Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) February 18, 2023

RIP Christian Atsu ???? pic.twitter.com/Lpg1ni0mXn — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) February 19, 2023

Will Christian Atsu's family takeover and continue with his good works??#RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/PLhxCMYmL6 — African Romano✍️ (@Oyango27) February 20, 2023

Christian Atsu’s twin sister in a sorrowful mood at the Airport this evening. #ChristianAstu #RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/un2pEuVNsR — 1957 NETWORK LTD (@the1957news) February 19, 2023

You stood #withrefugees and was a proud donor of UNHCR's Face to Face fundraising in Ghana. We are deeply saddened to hear you couldn't pull through. Our heartfelt sympathies to your entire family. #RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/fsn3SRfV9x — UNHCR Ghana (@unhcrghana) February 18, 2023

VEEP Bawumia arrives at the airport. Misplaced priorities #RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/euTsXgXK3O — WithAlvin (@withAlvin__) February 19, 2023

#MaxSports |



Jordan Ayew paid tribute to his former Black Stars team-mate, Christian Atsu, at the end of Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw away at Brentford in the Premier League.#RIPChristianAtsu #MaxFM #MaxOnline #BlackStars #switzerland pic.twitter.com/5RiyOdzHMZ — Max TV (@maxtvgh) February 20, 2023

#RIPChristianAtsu

In Loving Memory of Christian Atsu 1992-2023 ||

Atsu playing with his kids????????❤️❤️????????????He was well received yesterday at the Kotoka International Airport.✊ pic.twitter.com/VlI7akbFvh — Bobby The Blogger (@bobbytheblogger) February 20, 2023

????️| You were selfless & always wanted to DoMore for the vulnerable in our society.



Senyaman will always celebrate you.



May the LORD look over your generous acts and keep you safe till we meet again.



Rest In Peace and Rise in Glory, ????????????#ChristianAstu #RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/7TCaT99TdV — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@NenyiGAndah) February 20, 2023

????️????????:Apologies if you don’t understand the twi commentary run in the background by @DKYeboah_.



There’s no better way to put it. Imagine leaving your family in search of greener pastures & returning as dust?



Damn????



????: @utvghana #RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/NJDWhPWUiu — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) February 19, 2023

"Atsu was an angel on earth"



"I won't ever discover a talent like Atsu again"



— Abdul Haye Yartey (man who discovered Atsu)#RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/2s8HubKStC — Simply The Best!!! (@Starr1035Fm) February 19, 2023

RIP Christian Atsu.. one of the nicest, most genuine people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and spending time with! ???????? pic.twitter.com/TVbrYTE6T9 — Josh Banyard ⚫⚪⚫⚪ (@joshybanyard) February 18, 2023

If what happened in Turkey & to #Atsu doesn't move you to live at peace with all men & show genuine love,then scan your life well to detect the demons guarding your hardened heart. This world is indeed not our home,but it's too sad how GOOD PEOPLE exit badly #RIPChristianAtsu #VT pic.twitter.com/4xvfPSicnZ — Verbal Transformers (@Verbaltrans) February 19, 2023

This is not only Atsu’s last goal, but possibly the very last moment the beautiful city of Hatay was in celebratory mood. Very heavy.



RIP Christian Atsu pic.twitter.com/PMPv6ucdWa — Çetin Cem Yılmaz (@cetincem) February 18, 2023